(Video) ‘Very smart’ – Joe Cole offers interesting take on Liverpool’s summer transfer window

Joe Cole has had a rather interesting take on the lack of incoming transfer business at Liverpool this summer.

With just 13 days left in the window, the Anfield hierarchy have yet to add to Arne Slot’s first-team squad, leading to criticism of new sporting director Richard Hughes from some supporters.

Speaking on punditry duty for TNT Sports prior to today’s Premier League opener against Ipswich, the former Reds winger believes that the absence of new signings is actually sensible from LFC, rather than overhauling the squad ahead of the Dutchman’s first season in charge.

Cole said: “I think the club have been very, very smart in not going mad in the transfer market. Let’s see how he works with this group of players.

“Let’s see if there’s any problems and we’ll address them then rather than going out and saying ‘right, let’s buy three or four players now to back the manager’. I think they’ve been very smart.”

We can see what Cole is saying in terms of giving Slot time to assess his playing pick at Liverpool, but having now had six weeks with much (if not all) of the squad, the Dutchman ought to have a fairly good idea of where he still needs to strengthen.

Hence the pursuit of Martin Zubimendi, which as we know came a cropper after the Spain midfielder chose to remain at Real Sociedad.

We don’t expect LFC to do a Chelsea on it and sign an entire new team’s worth of players in one transfer window, but it’s not unreasonable to ask for a couple of additions to bolster the 45-year-old’s squad while we still have the chance.

