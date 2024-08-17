(Video) Liverpool pressure pays off as Jota calmly tucks home first goal of the Arne Slot era

Diogo Jota ensured his place in Liverpool history by scoring the first goal of Arne Slot’s reign in charge of the Reds.

Following a tepid first half against Ipswich at Portman Road, the visitors raised their levels considerably after the interval, and the 27-year-old was culpable of a glaring miss just before the hour mark.

However, he very swiftly made up for it by tucking the ball to the Tractor Boys net from close range after being picked out by an inch-perfect Mo Salah pass across the penalty area.

That’s exactly the kind of cold-blooded finishing that we’ve become accustomed to seeing from Jota, and he can forever claim to have scored Liverpool’s first goal under Slot!

