Wow: Liverpool’s 59-touch general racked up sensational numbers vs Ipswich Town

Liverpool looked a side with serious purpose and drive in the second-half of action against Ipswich Town.

The first-half? Well… the less said about that showing the better!

One man’s contributions we’ve yet to cover in significant detail were those of Dominik Szoboszlai in our 2-0 win at Portman Road.

Bence Bocsak was first on the scene with the Hungarian’s remarkable full-time stats on X (formerly Twitter), with the 59-touch (Sofascore) footballer posting an all-action performance in Suffolk.

🇭🇺 Dominik Szoboszlai created the joint most chances (3) for #LFC vs Ipswich Town. He also made the second most recoveries in midfield (4) and completed 91% of his passes (39/43). Looked really comfortable in a more advanced role. pic.twitter.com/OQ35PBlZJ7 — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) August 17, 2024

Meanwhile, Mo Salah leapfrogged Wayne Rooney, Frank Lampard and Alan Shearer to record the most Premier League opening day goals (9).

Arne Slot already delivering on pre-season promise

The signs were in early straight after Curtis Jones‘ intriguing interview on the changes underway following Slot’s arrival on the red half of Merseyside.

The midfield – fans were informed – would become the beating heart of this Liverpool side. A dream come true for the Scouser. Likewise, for Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch it would seem!

Judging by the opening contributions of both midfielders against Ipswich Town this early afternoon, there are already plenty of promising signs that this promise is being fulfilled.

More of this against Brentford next week please, Reds!

