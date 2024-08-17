Pivotal: 36-touch Liverpool colossus absolutely bossed the first-half vs Ipswich Town

Liverpool find themselves level at the break in their Premier League 2024/25 opener against Ipswich Town.

Kieran McKenna’s men earned a return to the English top-flight after a 96-point haul in the Championship saw them secure second place, and an automatic promotion spot, last term.

The hosts have impressed in the first 45 minutes, actively disrupting the Reds’ rhythm.

In amongst that, Jarell Quansah has been pivotal in ensuring the score remained level ahead of the second half.

Unfortunately, the Academy graduate has found himself replaced by Ibrahima Konate at Portman Road.

Jarell Quansah first-half stats vs Ipswich Town

The Englishman earned a 7.1 Sofascore rating with his first-half display in Suffolk.

The defender notably spared Virgil van Dijk’s blushes with an important block within the opening five minutes to deny the hosts a goalscoring opportunity.

Three clearances, one interception and an 86% pass accuracy were recorded, with the player winning 50% of his duels (2/4 aerial and 2/4 ground), amid 36 touches.

