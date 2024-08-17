Liverpool fans’ hilarious response to Ipswich supporters’ mocking chant against referee

It’s been a bit of a timid clash between Liverpool and Ipswich Town, at the time of writing, barring a few hefty challenges and an explosive opening from the hosts.

Neither outfit has managed to find a breakthrough as of yet, though the visitors have certainly tempted fate with some risky passing.

Ian Doyle did spot at least one moment that will inspire a smile amongst the Reds’ fanbase. The Liverpool Echo reporter shared the travelling Reds’ humourous response to one mocking chant aimed at the on-pitch official on X (formerly Twitter).

"Who's the Scouser in the black?" sing the home fans.

"Alisson, Alisson" chant the away fans in response — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) August 17, 2024

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Elsewhere, league rivals Manchester United secured an opening day 1-0 win against Fulham to take top spot for the time being.

READ MORE: James Pearce weighs in on Joe Gomez’s future after snub from Slot’s opening day squad

READ MORE: La Liga insider shares real reason Martin Zubimendi turned down Liverpool

What to make of Liverpool’s first half against Ipswich Town

It’s not been all bad from Arne Slot’s men in the first 45 minutes of action against the Suffolk-based side.

The backline has certainly showcased elements of play the Dutch head coach has been keen to implement in pre-season, inviting pressure with a view to creating threatening passing opportunities.

A ball over the top to Mo Salah – not to mention a later mix-up at the back to almost gift Luis Diaz a goalscoring chance – did come close to allowing the visitors to take the lead at Portman Road.

As expected, of course, there’s still plenty of work left to do on the training ground until we’re playing exactly the way Slot wants.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions