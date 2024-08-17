(Video) Even Arne Slot may have laughed at Liverpool player’s comical moment in stoppage time

Liverpool got their Premier League season off to a winning start as the Reds prevailed 2-0 away to Ipswich in Arne Slot’s first competitive game in charge.

After a tepid first 45 minutes, there was plenty of quality on show from the visitors in the second half, with quickfire goals from Diogo Jota and Mo Salah proving to be the difference between the two teams.

LFC were in firm control as the game entered stoppage time, so much so that one comical late moment may even have had our new head coach laughing.

As the ball dropped to Alexis Mac Allister just outside the penalty area, he shaped to hit it on the volley in an attempt to conjure a goal every bit as special as his worldie against Fulham last December.

Instead, the Liverpool midfielder shanked it so horribly that the ball sailed out for an Ipswich throw-in, not even threatening the corner flag.

It won’t make the 25-year-old’s career highlights reel, but at least he left it until the result was effectively in the bag!

You can view Mac Allister’s comical miss below, taken from beIN SPORTS’ match coverage and shared via @CarlitaN68815 on X: