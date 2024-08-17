‘As it stands…’ – Journalist makes Liverpool transfer claim which is sure to ‘upset’ Reds fans

A prominent journalist has made a transfer prediction which is sure to ‘upset’ Liverpool fans who are clamouring for new additions this month.

The Reds’ recent pursuit of Martin Zubimendi has made it clear that Arne Slot would like to add a new number 6 to his squad, but the Spaniard has chosen to remain with Real Sociedad instead.

Speaking on Born N’Red (via Playback), Paul Joyce claimed that a midfield signing at Anfield is improbable before the transfer window shuts in 13 days’ time, although he added that judgment on Richard Hughes and co ought to be withheld until the winter.

The Times journalist said: “As it stands, I don’t think there will be another midfield signing. I know that will upset people, but I think that’s something for them [Liverpool] to be judged on in six months’ time.”

Joyce is absolutely right about one thing – many Liverpool fans will be upset, disgusted even, if a midfielder isn’t signed before the 30 August deadline.

Even before the season proper begins, Slot appears to have clearly indicated that he doesn’t see Wataru Endo as the right fit for what he wants from a number 6; while Stefan Bajcetic is talented but still too young to have substantial responsibility thrust upon his shoulders, especially after such a long injury layoff.

The Reds have other players who can do a job at the base of midfield, but they still seem to be lacking that truly dependable CDM option who’s experienced at a high level and can carry out the ball-playing demands that the head coach wants to instil, along with tightening things up in that area of the pitch.

We live in hope that there might yet be a late twist and that Hughes will hit upon the perfect fit for that position and act swiftly to bring in the player that the Liverpool boss craves.

If that doesn’t happen and it becomes evident during the season that we’re lacking in that position, the Anfield recruitment team will have a lot of explaining to do.

