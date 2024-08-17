James Pearce weighs in on Joe Gomez’s future after snub from Slot’s opening day squad

Joe Gomez’s future at Liverpool has been thrown into doubt after his omission from Arne Slot’s opening day squad for the impending clash against Ipswich Town.

The England international, who has been previously linked with a move to Eddie Howe’s Newcastle, could yet find himself at a new club before the transfer window shuts on August 30.

The ever-reliable James Pearce at The Athletic reports that the centre-half’s future is now ‘increasingly uncertain’.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

The Merseysiders have yet to complete a first senior signing of the summer, though a deal is reportedly in the works for Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili.

READ MORE: La Liga insider shares real reason Martin Zubimendi turned down Liverpool

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano relays huge transfer update coming out of Liverpool this morning

Could Joe Gomez leave Liverpool this summer?

You could forgive fans for expressing some concern should Gomez be set for a departure in the current window.

We’re already arguably in need of backup following Joel Matip’s exit as a free agent. To then further deprive the backline of a talent as positionally versatile as our No.2 then raises questions around the long-term damage this will cause to our season.

We do, admittedly, have significant depth in the form of Virgil van Dijk, Jarell Quansah, Ibrahima Konate and Sepp van den Berg (assuming that Nat Phillips could very well be sold).

With the greatest of respect to the former Mainz loanee, however, he’s a drop-off compared to the Englishman in question.

We’re open to being surprised, but it would seem the height of negligence to let Gomez leave without signing a replacement.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions



