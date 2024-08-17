Quansah the first to fall before Arne Slot drops menacing post-Ipswich warning

Arne Slot has made it clear that he will not accept the kind of performance that was on show in the first half against Ipswich Town moving forward.

The Dutchman’s post-match press conference comments were relayed on X (formerly Twitter) by Lewis Steele.

It follows the 45-year-old’s ruthless decision to hook Jarell Quansah at half-time for Ibrahima Konate as the Reds looked to improve their aerial dominance.

Arne Slot: "I inherited a very very good team with great individuals. But these players have to understand that it is not enough what they brought in the first half. If they bring their maximum capacity, then we can be really, really good. We showed that in the second half. The… — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) August 17, 2024

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

The Merseysiders showed a clear improvement in the second half, which was partly epitomised by the Frenchman’s duel dominance (4/5 won) against the Blues.

READ MORE: Arne Slot drops really telling Mo Salah contract hint immediately after Ipswich win

READ MORE: Wow: Liverpool’s 59-touch general racked up sensational numbers vs Ipswich Town

An important first warning for Arne Slot’s men

It wasn’t the first – and it certainly won’t be the last time – we were left disappointed by a limp first-half performance from Liverpool.

That said, we’re more than impressed with some of the early decision-making on show from our new head coach to ensure we left with the lion’s share of the rewards at Suffolk.

Make no mistake. Jarell Quansah very much still has a bright future at Anfield and he was far from disappointing against Kieran McKenna’s side on Saturday afternoon.

Nonetheless, bringing on Ibrahima Konate to improve our ability to handle aerial threats – and thus gain greater control of the game – proved a masterstroke from Slot.

The bar has been set. Both for the kind of performance that will please our new head coach and for the kind of showing that must rarely rare its head.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions