(Video) Quansah spares Van Dijk opening day embarrassment after rare moment of madness

So cool, calm and collected our Dutch No.4, Virgil van Dijk, is that you can’t help but feel a little shocked when the centre-back is struck by a moment of carelessness.

The former Southampton man got his side into some early trouble in the opening minutes of action at Portman Road with a careless pass from the back finding itself at the feet of an Ipswich player.

Fortunately, his defensive partner, Jarell Quansah, was on hand to deliver a potentially game-defining block to kill the threat.

Exactly the kind of thing, we suspect, Arne Slot was speaking about when criticising his side’s tendency to go for risky passes.

