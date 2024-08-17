(Video) Forget Trent: Liverpool goal doesn’t happen without Gravenberch’s cool moment

Ryan Gravenberch may have answered quite a few questions in Liverpool’s Premier League opener against Ipswich Town.

The limelight will undoubtedly be on the likes of Mo Salah, Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold but we absolutely shouldn’t forget our Dutchman’s showing in a role that has concerned fans over the summer.

We may have missed out on Martin Zubimendi, but the former Bayern Munich midfielder has shown some impressive early signs as we secured a 2-0 win over Kieran McKenna’s men.

Just take a look at how well he controlled a strong pass out of defence before navigating his way out of pressure to kick-start a Liverpool attack leading to our Portuguese international’s goal.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Canal+ (via @Watch_LFC):