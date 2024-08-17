(Video) Liverpool in opening day dreamland as Salah’s ruthless goal breaks Lampard & Shearer record

No record – absolutely no record – is safe from Mo Salah. The Egyptian King was ruthless close to goal as he doubled the Reds’ score in the second-half vs Ipswich Town.

A superb combination from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and goalscorer Diogo Jota to secure the first goal of the Arne Slot era sparked the visitors to life at Portman Road.

It’s an effort that saw our No.11 steer clear of Frank Lampard, Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer’s remarkable joint record of eight goals registered on the Premier League opening day.

There’s absolutely only one Mo Salah.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of TNT Sports: