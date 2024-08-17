Arne Slot drops really telling Mo Salah contract hint immediately after Ipswich win

Mo Salah’s brilliance knows no bounds when it comes to Premier League records.

The Egyptian international showcased his ongoing class at the top of the game with a lead-doubling goal against Ipswich Town as the Reds secured an opening day win against Kieran McKenna’s outfit.

It would seem that the 32-year-old’s contribution didn’t go unnoticed from his new head coach, Arne Slot.

In comments relayed on X (formerly Twitter) by the Daily Mail‘s Lewis Steele, the former Feyenoord manager backed his winger to last ‘many more years’ in the game.

Arne Slot on Mo Salah: "When you see the way he looks after his body… there are many more years inside of him to play." — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) August 17, 2024

Just an appraisal of the Egyptian King’s remarkable physical condition? Perhaps.

Though, given the No.11’s contract is set to expire next summer, we can’t help but wonder whether this was something of a hint for his recruitment team to push on with fresh talks over his Anfield future.

Liverpool must press on with contract talks

Boy oh boy do Richard Hughes and Co. have some serious work to do – and not just in the transfer market.

The former Portsmouth star has already been given something of a nudge as far as our activities in the summer window are concerned. Now, it seems the Dutchman has provided another telling sign that he wants to see some kind of movement in August.

Don’t forget that we’re still yet to secure fresh terms for either one of Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

To allow any of these players, let alone all three of them, to run their contracts down would be a travesty.

If there are any doubts, certainly, over Salah’s ability to contribute in this Liverpool side for the foreseeable future, there was opposing evidence aplenty on show at Portman Road on Saturday.

