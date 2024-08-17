(Video) Arne Slot may have just sent a subtle hint to Richard Hughes in post-match interview

Arne Slot has appeared to send a subtle hint to Richard Hughes and the club’s hierarchy after Liverpool’s win over Ipswich on Saturday.

Despite not making any senior signings so far this summer, the Reds had enough at their disposal to triumph 2-0 at Portman Road, having improved substantially in the second half.

The Dutchman spoke to TNT Sports after the final whistle, and while he was keen to stress the quality of the squad that he already has, he referenced that the club wouldn’t ‘hesitate’ to bring in a new addition or two if the right player comes up.

Slot said: “There’s a lot being said about our signings but I saw three or four players coming off the bench and they are good enough to play. We have many good players, but like I said, if we can find another one, we will not hesitate to do so. We have already many [good players].”

That comment towards the end may have been a message towards Hughes that, as impressive as the current squad already is, Liverpool could still do with more if they’re to truly push for major silverware this season.

We currently have the luxury of an injury-free playing pick, but it’s hard to imagine that remaining the case once domestic cup and European commitments kick in during the autumn.

There are still just under two weeks to act – LFC best not miss the boat!

You can view Slot’s comments below (from 2:27), via @footballontnt on X: