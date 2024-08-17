(Video) What Virgil van Dijk did in lead-up to Liverpool goal was worth the admission fee alone

“He’ll pass the ball, calm as you like” is a line from the Liverpool fans’ popular chant for Virgil van Dijk, and the captain certainly lived up to that reputation this afternoon.

Goals from Diogo Jota and Mo Salah ensured that the Arne Slot era got off to a winning start against Ipswich, and a sublime moment from the Dutchman laid the foundations for the 32-year-old’s trademark opening day strike.

From his own half of the pitch, our colossal number 4 picked out the winger with the most majestic of diagonal long-range passes, and the move ended with the Egyptian King slotting the ball into the home side’s net to double the Reds’ lead.

Van Dijk has made his name as a world-class defender who’d stand up with the greats of any era, and he showed today that he also boasts a passing range which’d be the envy of any footballer in the world!

