Henry Winter wowed by what Trent Alexander-Arnold did before second-half substitution

Liverpool find themselves in opening day dreamland after Diogo Jota’s opener against Ipswich Town led to a shifting of gears at Portman Road in favour of Arne Slot’s men.

One man who was pivotal in extending the visitors’ lead in Suffolk was Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Henry Winter was particularly impressed with the No.66’s ‘outstanding’ passing and crossing, with the fullback playing a key role in the build-up for Mo Salah’s lead-doubler before his eventual substitution.

Alexander-Arnold’s passing and crossing outstanding. At the heart of much of #LFC creativity. Involved in build-up, great pass to Salah for Jota goal. #IPSLIV — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) August 17, 2024

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

The Egyptian King’s effort saw him overtake fellow English top-flight legends Wayne Rooney, Alan Shearer and Frank Lampard (8) for goals registered on the Premier League opening day.

READ MORE: Pivotal: 36-touch Liverpool colossus absolutely bossed the first-half vs Ipswich Town

READ MORE: Liverpool fans’ hilarious response to Ipswich supporters’ mocking chant against referee

Hand Trent Alexander-Arnold a new contract, Liverpool

If we lose our right-back to a free transfer exit next summer, there will rightly be a lot of unhappy fans for the recruitment team to contend with.

It’s one thing to not find any suitable players to bolster the squad, but to also fail to secure the future of Alexander-Arnold (and potentially the futures of Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk) would be negligent.

A player with immeasurable quality and class that we should be throwing the kitchen sink at when it comes to our efforts at keeping the England international at Anfield for the foreseeable future.

Seriously, Liverpool – Get. This. Done. End of discussion.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions