‘Have an agreement’: Fabrizio Romano drops transfer update coming out of Liverpool this evening

Liverpool remain hot in pursuit of Giorgi Mamardashvili’s signature this summer, if one report from Fabrizio Romano is to be believed.

The Italian transfer news guru confirmed that Arne Slot’s side is ‘in negotiations’ with Valencia after securing an agreement with the Georgian international.

“Remember about Mamardashvili. This is not a deal for this summer but a deal for summer 2025 with Mamardashvili to go to Bournemouth and then to Liverpool in summer 2025. They are still working on that one. They have an agreement with Mamardashvili, they have the green light from Bournemouth to proceed,” the CaughtOffside columnist spoke on the Here We Go podcast.

“Now, Liverpool and Valencia are in negotiations. We know at Valencia there is Peter Lim who is really tough in negotiations, similar to Atalanta in Italy. It is always difficult to negotiate with these clubs.

“But Liverpool are in it and Mamardashvili remains an opportunity they are considering.”

The 23-year-old caught the eye on the international stage with his performances in this year’s edition of the European Championship in Germany.

Liverpool planning for the future

It should be taken as a positive sign that we’re already planning well in advance of Alisson Becker hanging up his Liverpool gloves. An eventuality we very much hope isn’t on the horizon!

Nonetheless, it’s the kind of move that does fall neatly in line with Richard Hughes’ promise that opportunism would guide our hand in the market.

A promising first showing at Portman Road aside, we’re still a little concerned about our future planning in other areas.

Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah all remain on expiring contracts (running out in 2025). Meanwhile, there’s a possibility Joe Gomez could be the next senior star to depart the club in the current window.

Simply put, we don’t feel Liverpool can afford to allow the window to draw shut without reinforcing at least one area of the pitch.

We have to acknowledge the possibility that the squad manages to avoid a serious injury crisis. Though, that might be asking for too much given the increased schedule in light of a tweaked Champions League format.

It feels like we’re tempting fate.

