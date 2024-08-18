‘Great man’: Peter Crouch reacts to surprising transfer news coming out of Liverpool

Peter Crouch admitted he was somewhat surprised to hear that Joe Gomez was being linked with an exit from Liverpool this summer.

The 43-year-old responded to one question citing an update from The Times’ Paul Joyce over the Englishman’s future.

“A little bit yeah. I just think he’s a great man to have around the squad. He’s never let the team down,” the former Red spoke on TNT’s coverage of Liverpool vs Ipswich.

“You look at the injuries last year and players like that had to come in and cover the first-team players if you like. He’s given a great account of himself at Liverpool, so maybe it’s his choice to move on.”

The comments preceded the Reds’ impressive 2-0 showing against Kieran McKenna’s newly-promoted outfit at Portman Road.

Diogo Jota and Mo Salah were among the goals, though there was plenty to admire in the performance of Ryan Gravenberch, in particular, who excelled as the visitors’ deepest midfielder.

Should Liverpool be selling Joe Gomez this summer?

The future looks ‘increasingly uncertain’ for the former Charlton Athletic prospect – that’s the word from The Athletic’s James Pearce at any rate.

To tell the truth, we’d be more than a little disappointed were we to sell the Englishman. Particularly if we fail to secure a more than adequate replacement for the backline.

We’re already a man down after Joel Matip’s contract expired this summer. Whilst Sepp van den Berg has impressed in pre-season, we have serious doubts over our depth at centre-back.

That’s without mentioning what we’d lose in Gomez’s positional versatility, which was seriously relied upon last term.

The England international may simply be after more game time, of course, which is an understandable desire.

We just hope Richard Hughes and Co. have something up their sleeve regardless of the reasoning behind the footballer’s potential summer exit.

