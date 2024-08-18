(Video) Luis Diaz’s highlights show the best and worst sides of his game

Luis Diaz is an infuriatingly brilliant player as he shows the promise to be one of the best forwards in world football but just can’t always provide the finishing touch to back this up.

Against Ipswich the Colombian was again heavily involved in the action but failed to register a goal contribution that will set him apart from his peers.

Both Diogo Jota and Mo Salah got themselves an opening day finish and our No.7 will be hoping that his comes soon after.

If it wasn’t for the winger being nearly 28-years-old, we could say there’s a lot of promise in his game but now is really the time to start delivering.

You can watch Diaz's highlights via Reddit user Some_Farm8108:

