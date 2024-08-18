(Video) Ex-Red says Salah is ‘not world class’ despite breaking another PL record

You know the season is back when Mo Salah is breaking records once again and that was certainly the case against Ipswich Town but it seems he still needs to convince some of his talents.

Speaking on LFCTV, Gary Gillespie said: “We talk about Mohammed Salah being a world class footballer, is he a world class footballer?

“I don’t think he is a world class footballer but his stats suggest he is a world class footballer because his stats are through the roof.”

It’s quite a confusing statement from the ex-Red who seems to both agree and disagree with the assertion that our record Premier League goalscorer with 300 goal involvements in 350 games for the Reds – is world class.

It doesn’t take long to counter any doubters of our Egyptian King as his numbers and medals speak for themselves which suggests that, if anything, the 32-year-old is underrated.

You can view Gillespie’s comments courtesy of LFCTV (via @NiaiiLFC on X):

What did I just hear? If Salah is not a worldclass footballer then who is??? pic.twitter.com/DDvPVGEJSo — Nuna (@NaiiLFC) August 17, 2024

