(Video) Ipswich boss credits Slot’s half time tactical change that won Liverpool the game

Kieran McKenna and Arne Slot were both experiencing their first Premier League game on the opening day of the season but it was our boss who showed his quality.

Speaking about the Dutchman’s tactics, the Ipswich manager said: “In the second half Trent played a little bit higher on the right hand side… there was a physical drop off from us.

“Liverpool, of course credit to them, they showed their quality in their top line, especially in their ability to utilise the space in behind and play the ball into the space in behind for their fast runners.”

It’s not unusual to see that it was Trent Alexander-Arnold who was such a crucial player in the way we unlocked an opposition defence and getting him on the ball was crucial.

Now we can only hope that our second half display becomes the norm for our new-look Reds and that the 45-year-old continues to impress.

You can watch McKenna’s comments on Slot and Liverpool (from 1:44) via talkSPORT on YouTube:

