(Video) Not Trent or Mo; Jota shouts ‘that’s you’ to Liverpool teammate after opening goal

Diogo Jota opened his and Liverpool’s account for the season with his goal against Ipswich but he was quick to praise the role of one teammate after his finish.

Although Trent Alexander-Arnold played the pass to Mo Salah who provided our No.20 with the opportunity to find the back of the net, the forward credited Ryan Gravenberch for the goal being scored and he shouted: “You! That’s you! Well done!”.

READ MORE: (Video) Jurgen would be proud of what Liverpool fans did at FT against Ipswich

Playing in the No.6 role, the Dutchman collected ball before creating space and then found our No.66 who then progressed the move into becoming a scoring opportunity.

We know how crucial this role is to Arne Slot and it’s safe to say that our No.38 impressed in the position against Ipswich Town.

You can view Jota’s comments to Gravenberch (from 1:07:15) via LFCTV Go:

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions