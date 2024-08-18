(Video) Jurgen would be proud of what Liverpool fans did at FT against Ipswich

Liverpool fans watched our first official game without Jurgen Klopp as we beat Ipswich Town 2-0 and it’s safe to say our former boss would be happy with the performance.

Not only that, the German would likely have loved what the travelling Kop did after the game as well as they belted out a rendition of the song sung by the 57-year-old on his final Anfield appearance.

READ MORE: (Video) Ipswich boss credits Slot’s half time tactical change that won Liverpool the game

The shout of “Arne Slot” could be heard from the away end and shows how we are all backing the Dutchman from his first match in charge.

Let’s hope that Arne Slot can go on to have as great of a legacy as his predecessor and that we hear this song for many years to come.

You can watch Liverpool fan’s chanting Slot’s name via @darwinlevres on X:

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions