(Video) Konate’s defending that proved Slot right in second half vs Ipswich

Ibou Konate was the only change at half time during Arne Slot’s first game as Liverpool manager and there was one moment the new head coach would have enjoyed.

As Ipswich launched a late attack on Liverpool’s goal, our No.5 threw his body in the way and ensured that Alisson Becker wasn’t needed.

It was an overall improvement from the whole team in the second 45 and even though it was the Frenchman who was the only change, many things were tinkered with at half time.

It’s now up to the former RB Leipzig defender to prove to his new boss that he should be starting every game for the Reds.

You can view the Konate highlight courtesy of TNT Sports (via @VidsFCbrnKonate on X):

