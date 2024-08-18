Not Mamardashvili: Liverpool may be nearer to first signing than fans realise as odds slashed

Liverpool’s Joe Gomez could yet find himself departing Anfield before the summer transfer window draws to a close.

James Pearce at The Athletic reported that the Englishman’s future is ‘increasingly uncertain’ following his matchday squad snub for the Reds’ opener at Ipswich Town.

The Merseysiders, meanwhile, aren’t resting on their laurels in the market, if several updates across the betting market are to be taken at more than face value.

Bet365, for instance, have slashed their odds on Jarrad Branthwaite switching the blue of Everton for the red of Liverpool before the window draws shut.

Arne Slot’s outfit, as things currently stand, have been handed odds of 6/4, compared to Everton’s 4/7 of keeping hold of their player.

Liverpool have been linked with Branthwaite before…

It’s not the first time we’ve seen the Englishman’s name linked with an Anfield switch.

At 22 years of age, there’s no question that the centre-half is considered one of the more promising defensive talents on the market.

That said, it’s incredibly rare to see players cross the park in the modern era. In fact, the last man to do so was Abel Xavier back in 2002 – meaning Branthwaite would be the first to make the switch in 22 years.

With the Toffees having endured a difficult time in recent years – finishing 15th, 17th, and 16th in their last three campaigns – however, one has to wonder whether the possibility of a more exciting project could prove too tempting to ignore.

If a 3-0 hammering at home to Brighton in their opening Premier League clash offers any indication, it’s that things look like unlikely to seriously improve in the near future.

It remains to be seen just how serious our interest is, of course, but it’s an intriguing potential development for Liverpool.

