(Video) What Quansah did on bench after Jota goal may surprise Liverpool fans

Liverpool enjoyed a winning start to the new Premier League season in which it was certainly a game of two halves where Jarell Quansah was given a tough lesson.

Arne Slot made just one change at the break and it was the 21-year-old who was replaced by Ibou Konate, leaving the academy graduate to watch the second half from the bench.

READ MORE: (Video) Ex-Red says Salah is ‘not world class’ despite breaking another PL record

As the Reds quickly clicked into another gear and Diogo Jota scored the opening goal, cameras captured the response of our No.78 who didn’t react at all to the ball hitting the back of the net.

It’s now up to our new head coach to raise the morale of the player and the Warrington-born defender’s job to prove him wrong.

You can view Quansah’s reaction to Jota’s goal (from 2:03) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions