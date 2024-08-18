(Video) Szoboszlai echos Klopp’s 12:30 complaints with telling FT comments

Jurgen Klopp was famed for his distaste for 12:30pm kick-offs and to see our first game since he left the club have that same beginning, must have brought a wry smile to his face.

Speaking with Optus Sport after the game, Dominik Szoboszlai shared his thoughts: “I think we are at the maximum fitness, we just need need to use it.

“I think we just, it’s not an excuse, but 12:30 you know – it’s still morning actually! But for them as well, so it’s not an excuse but still from the next week on – we have to be ready from the first minute.”

It’s safe to say that there seems to be a club-wide annoyance at having to play these games and let’s hope we don’t continue to be hamstrung with the early starts.

Arne Slot will soon be used to having our fixtures moved around for a TV audience and let’s see how he copes with this unfair meddling from the powers that be.

You can watch Szoboszlai’s comments (from 1:56) via Optus Sport on YouTube:

