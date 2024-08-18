Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cheeky comment says a lot amid ongoing Liverpool contract wait

Perhaps the biggest transfer question facing Liverpool following an impressive second-half showing at Ipswich Town is how the club will handle the expiring contract of its key stars.

Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk have thrilled and inspired Premier League audiences in recent years. However, that could all be about to change in only a year when the trio’s contracts are currently set to expire.

If the Reds feel they need reinforcements now – they’re in for quite the shock should all three players call time on their illustrious Anfield careers in the summer of 2025.

There’s a question, some might feel inclined to argue, to be asked about the longevity of Mo Salah who will turn 33 next June. However, the Egyptian King put up a strong rebuttal to suggestions he’s past his best in a superb outing in Suffolk this weekend.

When all’s said and done, Liverpool fans want the reliability and reputability of the No.11 to call on – just the same as those who love a dabble with the odds want the most reputable crypto casino sites available at the tip of their fingers.

It’s a particularly salient point, however, when it comes to the future of our vice-captain, Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool would be foolish not to secure Trent on fresh terms

At 25 years of age, the right-back isn’t plagued with the same questions faced by Van Dijk and Salah over their longevity in the game.

There’s not a doubt in any serious commentator’s mind that our No.66 will continue to shine at the top of the sport for many a year to come.

Just look at the quality of his passing in our 2-0 victory over Kieran McKenna’s men! It’s a staple of the Scouser’s game that won’t decline with age.

The only question that remains is what Liverpool – and more specifically Richard Hughes – are doing to convince the footballer that Anfield should be his home for the long-term.

Money, realistically, shouldn’t even come into the picture. Trent’s a world-class, generational operator who has changed how we perceive and judge modern fullbacks. He’s the vice captain and has been earmarked to take over the captain’s armband from our Dutch No.4 in future.

He should be at the front and centre of Arne Slot’s project – even if he’s unlikely to now literally play centrally for Liverpool moving forward.

Any hints from Trent on his Liverpool future?

The England international has indicated that he’s perfectly relaxed over his future.

The Daily Star relayed a report from the Liverpool Echo covering a brief interaction between journalists and Trent Alexander-Arnold after our 2-0 win at Portman Road.

The Academy graduate was spotted grinning at reporters before cheekily saying, “I don’t know what you’d possibly want to speak to me about!”

At the very least, it’s good to know that the issue of his Liverpool future isn’t bothering our fullback overly much!

