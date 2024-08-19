(Video) What Diaz did after Jota miss could surprise Liverpool fans

Liverpool fans will be pleased after our first game of the season resulted in victory and that we managed to see goals from both Diogo Jota and Mo Salah.

However, it was a miss from our No.20 that brought about a surprising reaction from Luis Diaz who, after watching his teammate fail to open the scoring with a point-blank header, then turned to the fans.

READ MORE: (Video) Diogo Jota admits Liverpool ‘still adapting’ to Slot’s style of play

The Colombian then gestured to supporters to ask for more noise and it showed a real passion for victory for the Reds.

There are many rumours around the future of our No.7 but he certainly seems committed to Arne Slot’s team.

You can watch Diaz’s reaction (from 9:20) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions