(Video) Diaz stuns Ipswich defence with dazzling opening-day skills

Luis Diaz was in his best free-flowing form at Portman Road and it wasn’t long before the newly promoted club were victim of our winger in full force.

One such example came as the Colombian held the ball in the corner, before scooping it over the head of an on-rushing Ben Johnson.

After watching both Mo Salah and Diogo Jota find the back of the net, we just need our No.7 to start contributing more goals and assists in this campaign.

Let’s hope this is the case and we see the 27-year-old flourish under Arne Slot over the next nine-and-a-half months.

You can watch Diaz’s skill via @LFC on X:

