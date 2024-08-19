(Video) Liverpool fans will adore classy Wataru Endo gesture to two teammates on Saturday

Wataru Endo showed a real touch of class in the immediate aftermath of Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Ipswich on Saturday.

The 31-year-old had to make do with a watching brief from the substitutes’ bench at Portman Road as Arne Slot selected a midfield trio of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

As the Reds players applauded their travelling support after the final whistle, the Japan captain made a beeline for his young Dutch teammate and offered him a congratulatory embrace, proceeding to do the same to the Hungary skipper.

Even if Endo doesn’t feature as a regular starter this season, such classy gestures indicate that he’ll still be a vital presence within the squad, with the ex-Stuttgart man evidently putting aside any personal disappointment on Saturday with a genuine show of appreciation for his fellow midfielders.

Slot will have loved it, and so would the rest of the Liverpool squad.

You can view Endo congratulating Gravenberch and Szoboszlai below, via @greyvslz on X: