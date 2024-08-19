Report shares Everton insiders’ stance on Jarrad Branthwaite amid suggestions of Liverpool raid

Over the weekend, there were rather surprising reports regarding the increasing possibility that Liverpool could raid Everton for Jarrad Branthwaite.

Some bookmakers had greatly reduced their odds on the defender making the move across Stanley Park, leading to suggestions that a contender for the shock of the summer transfer window could be on the verge of materialising.

However, as reported by the Liverpool Echo this lunchtime, Goodison Park insiders and sources close to the 22-year-old’s camp have been left ‘bemused’ by the sudden rumours and claim to have no idea as to the origin of such speculation.

The report adds that there hasn’t been any contact between the two clubs regarding Branthwaite at this point.

Even though Liverpool were briefly linked with the defender during last summer’s transfer window, it’d come as a massive surprise to us if the Reds make him the first player to directly move from one Merseyside club to the other since Abel Xavier in 2002.

Branthwaite has unsurprisingly been the subject of speculation over the past couple of months, with Everton rejecting bids of £35m and then £45m from Manchester United for the 22-year-old before the Red Devils later added Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt.

The Toffees are believed to view the England international in the £75m-£80m bracket, citing comparisons with other big-money moves that Premier League clubs have made for centre-backs in recent years (Liverpool Echo), essentially demanding a figure similar to what we paid for Virgil van Dijk in January 2018.

Branthwaite has been superb for Sean Dyche’s team and would be a welcome addition at Anfield, especially as someone who’s give us the left-footed central defensive option that we currently lack, and who wouldn’t occupy a non-homegrown berth in our domestic and European squads.

However, despite the curious shortening of bookmakers’ odds, it’s hard to envisage him making a shock move across Stanley Park between now and 30 August, even if he’ll likely move on from Goodison Park in the foreseeably future should his club endure another season of struggle.

