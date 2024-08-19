(Video) Diogo Jota admits Liverpool ‘still adapting’ to Slot’s style of play

Diogo Jota will be forever remembered as the player who scored Liverpool’s first goal under Arne Slot and he spoke after the game about his new head coach.

Talking with LFCTV, our No.20 stated: “We are still adapting for the way he wants us to play and coming here to a newly promoted team is never easy.

“We end up with a clean sheet and three points, so I think building on top of a win is a lot easier.”

It shows that there’s still a lot to improve upon for the Reds, something that is clear from the first half at Portman Road but exciting if we can be even better than what we saw in the second 45.

We’re still in the very early days of this new era and let’s hope we can achieve big things under the stewardship of the Dutchman.

You can watch Jota’s comments via LFCTV Go:

