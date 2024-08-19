Liverpool considering late swoop for ex-Everton ace who’s asked not to play this weekend – report

Liverpool are reportedly considering the possibility of bringing one former Everton player back to Merseyside before the summer transfer window closes.

According to Graeme Bailey for TBR Football, the Reds – along with Arsenal and Manchester City – have been kept informed of the situation surrounding Ademola Lookman, who’s asked Atalanta bosses not to play him against Lecce in their Serie A opener this evening.

It’s understood that none of the Premier League trio have taken their interest in the 26-year-old beyond the ‘keeping tabs’ stage at this point, and the striker is believed to be leaning towards a move to Paris Saint-Germain instead.

When Everton sold Lookman to RB Leipzig five years ago after scoring just four goals in 48 appearances for the Toffees, it would’ve been very hard to envisage the impact that he’s since made on the continent.

He’s struck 32 times in 79 outings for current club Atalanta, including a career-defining hat-trick in their triumph over an otherwise unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final in May.

Aside from his prolific form in Italy and his evident ability to thrive on the big occasion, the 26-year-old would be capable of playing anywhere across the frontline for Liverpool and would provide some welcome depth to Mo Salah on the right flank, particularly if Ben Doak is either loaned out or sold this month.

However, with the Reds’ interest seemingly not all that advanced, and Lookman himself apparently preferring a move to Paris, it doesn’t seem likely at this juncture that Richard Hughes will manage to lure the ex-Everton man back to Merseyside in the next 11 days.

LFC could do with that profile of attacker to boost their options on the right in case the Egyptian King is unavailable or in need of a rest, but in all probability they’ll have to look at alternatives to the Atalanta dynamo.

