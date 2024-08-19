Liverpool cult hero available for free transfer this summer after Premier League cameo – Romano

Liverpool fans are facing the prospect of no new signings arriving this summer but is seems one former fan favourite is set for a new home.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano: ‘Divock Origi has green light to leave AC Milan on a free transfer in the final weeks and he’s ready to find new solution.

‘Origi will definitely leave; considering options in Qatar, Saudi and also some MLS teams interested for January.’

It’s safe to say that the Belgian hasn’t managed to hit the heights after leaving Anfield, that he hit during his hugely successful time as part of Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

With one goal and one assist in 22 appearances in all competitions for Nottingham Forest, the 29-year-old seems to be off the radar for another Premier League stint.

Moves to the more lucrative middle-eastern leagues could benefit the bank balance of the forward and allow one final pay day in his career.

Still being relatively young though, Divock Origi may well decide to wait for football in a top European league and continue to try and perform at the highest level.

One thing that is guaranteed though is that should we cross paths with our former No.27 once again, he will be ensured a hero’s welcome at Anfield.

Let’s hope this next step is a successful one and that another club can benefit from the talents of a cult hero.

You can view Romano’s update on Origi via @FabrizioRomano on X:

🔴⚫️🇧🇪 Divock Origi has green light to leave AC Milan on a free transfer in the final weeks and he’s ready to find new solution. Origi will definitely leave; considering options in Qatar, Saudi and also some MLS teams interested for January. pic.twitter.com/1Z62y2Pzke — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2024

