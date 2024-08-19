Ex-Everton man: Liverpool ‘need to be strengthened’ after not ‘overly convincing’ Ipswich game

When a new head coach joins a club, you can expect teething problems but it seems that some are not convinced after Liverpool’s opening game of the season.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily podcast, Asmir Begovic stated: “On another day the result could have been different. I did not think Liverpool looked overly convincing, they just had that extra quality at times.

“They are still a work in progress and it is a squad that needs to be strengthened if they want to challenge Manchester City and Arsenal at the end of the season.”

It’s been widely reported that the Reds are yet to make a signing this summer and it seems to be a growing feeling that not backing Arne Slot with a new player, could reduce our chances of success.

Our victory over Ipswich Town was very much a game of two halves but if we see another performance like the second 45 minutes, there’s no reason why we can’t challenge at the top of the table.

We’re still in the very early days for the new boss though and there’s plenty of time to make assumptions on where we may or may not need to stregthen.

It does seem harsh to say we were not ‘overly convincing’ though and let’s hope that the former Everton goalkeeper regrets doubting the talent of this new team.

There is certainly not a need to strengthen either but perhaps a desire to do so and that again will only be determined by Richard Hughes and anyone else part of the recrutiment side of the club.

Winning was the perfect start and we just need 37 more of them to guarantee a successful new era, our job is to back the team to do this.

