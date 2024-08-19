Journalist: Liverpool had scouts present to watch Reds-linked 26y/o find the net in 5-1 rout

Liverpool reportedly had scouts present at a European fixture over the weekend as the search for prospective signings continues right up to the end of the summer transfer window.

According to Graeme Bailey for HITC, a delegation from Merseyside – along with Manchester City and Aston Villa – watched Feyenoord ease to a 5-1 win away to Zwolle in the Eredivisie on Sunday.

The journalist claimed that it wasn’t clear which specific players the LFC scouts were watching, although several members of Arne Slot’s former side have unsurprisingly been linked with the Reds over the past few weeks and months.

David Hancko, Lutsharel Geertruida and Quinten Timber have all been mentioned as possible transfer targets at Anfield, should Liverpool’s head coach seek a quick reunion with any of his squad from De Kuip.

In addition to the names above, Santiago Gimenez stole the show with two goals, while right winger Calvin Stengs scored one and set up two more as both players surely caught the eye of any scouts present.

Hancko also stood out with his display against Zwolle, with the centre-back scoring once, winning three duels and completing a team-high 98 passes out of 110 attempted, including eight long balls. The Slovakian also succeeded with 100% of his dribbles and made two tackles and two interceptions (Sofascore).

The 26-year-old publicly stated that a reunion with Slot at Liverpool is unlikely to happen in the near future, although he could be exactly the profile of player that Richard Hughes should be looking to add in the final few days of the transfer window.

With speculation abounding over Joe Gomez’s future, the Reds would need to bring in a centre-back replacement swiftly so that we’re not left short in that department, and Hancko’s left-footedness would fill a long-standing niche in the squad.

It remains to be seen what information the LFC scouts will present to the hierarchy at Anfield, but we’d like to think that the Slovakia defender was prominent in their reporting.

