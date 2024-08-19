Liverpool set Joe Gomez asking price which could be very appetising for PL trio – report

Liverpool have reportedly set the price at which they’d be prepared to sell Joe Gomez in the final few days of the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old was omitted from Arne Slot’s matchday squad for the 2-0 win over Ipswich on Saturday, and James Pearce reported for The Athletic that the defender is facing an ‘increasingly uncertain’ future at Anfield.

According to CaughtOffside, the Reds could be willing to accept offers in the region of €35m to €40m (£30m-£35m) for the England international, who has three Premier League admirers in the form of Newcastle, Aston Villa and Fulham. There could also be prospective suitors from Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool haven’t received any formal bids for Gomez as of yet, and it’s unclear at the moment whether he’d prefer to stay in the English top flight or move overseas.

READ MORE: Gary Lineker says that one thing Slot did in Liverpool win on Saturday made him ‘slightly nervous’

READ MORE: (Video) Gary Neville lauds ‘world-class’ Liverpool duo over moment of ‘real quality’ v Ipswich

Despite reports in recent weeks that Liverpool had agreed a £45m deal to sell Gomez to Newcastle earlier this summer before it collapsed (The Athletic), it still comes as rather astonishing to us that Anfield chiefs would be so readily willing to part with the club’s longest-serving senior player.

Even with Jarell Quansah’s emergence over the past year and Sepp van den Berg impressing in pre-season upon returning from his loan spell at Mainz, some Reds fans may feel that we don’t have adequate centre-back depth to let players go unless the hierarchy are certain that one will come in this month.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Of course, the 27-year-old doesn’t just offer a trusted option in central defence but also on either flank, having stood in with aplomb at left-back when both Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas were out injured last term.

We think Liverpool would be foolish to allow Gomez to depart, especially for a direct Premier League rival such as Villa or Newcastle, and especially when we haven’t yet signed anyone who’d take his place if he were to move on.

In today’s market, a fee of £30m seems stupendously low for someone who’s proven their worth at the highest level in England and Europe and who could easily have another decade remaining in their career.

The Reds’ reported asking price must be very appetising for prospective suitors, which is worrying from our perspective.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions