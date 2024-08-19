(Video) Gary Neville lauds ‘world-class’ Liverpool duo over moment of ‘real quality’ v Ipswich

Gary Neville has singled out two ‘world-class’ Liverpool players for praise after they produced a moment of ‘real quality’ in the win over Ipswich on Saturday.

Arne Slot’s first competitive game in charge of the Reds saw his team get their Premier League campaign off to a winning start at Portman Road, with Mo Salah scoring his customary opening day goal in the 65th minute.

The Egyptian finished to the net after receiving a clever pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold, and the ex-Manchester United defender noted how the right-sided duo have forged a real chemistry which can put teams to the sword.

Speaking on The Gary Neville Podcast for Sky Sports on Sunday, the 49-year-old said: “I was saying to one of the Sky producers from Monday Night Football earlier on today about the amount of times that Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold have played together now, over hundreds of games it must be.

“The amount of success they’ve had down on that right-hand side, attacking with Trent’s passing and Salah’s movement, you just saw some real quality in that last goal where he played it inside him.

“It’s just something that you’re gonna face. You’re gonna face teams that don’t have to be at their best, but can deliver in moments and can deliver world-class moments through world-class players, and that’s what Ipswich found yesterday.”

Having played together at Liverpool for seven years, Trent and Salah have indeed formed a devastating combinaton on the right flank, and the moment of genius that Neville referenced is exactly the kind of quality which can kill opponents.

Both players looked sharp throughout the second half on Saturday, and if they can perform to their best consistently throughout the season, Ipswich definitely won’t be the only team to feel the full force of our number 66 and number 11 tag-teaming to such lethal effect.

You can view Neville’s comments below (from 10:36), via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube: