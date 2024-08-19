Newcastle just gave Liverpool clear opening to revive Anthony Gordon transfer this summer – opinion

All has gone quiet on Liverpool’s interest in Anthony Gordon this summer. That, however, could all be about to change.

The Daily Mail reports that Newcastle are now monitoring Joe Gomez amid their ongoing search for a centre-back.

This follows the Magpies’ failed fourth attempt to land Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, which could yet open the door for the club to switch targets.

In turn, you could hardly blame Richard Hughes and Co. if they decided to take the potential opportunity to revisit talks over Gordon’s future.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

The England international was in fine form in 2023/24, despite a relatively poor campaign from Newcastle, registering 23 goal contributions last term.

READ MORE: ‘I would not rule out…’: Fabrizio Romano drops Liverpool transfer update 11 days before summer window closes

READ MORE: ‘Have an agreement’: Fabrizio Romano drops transfer update coming out of Liverpool this evening

Should Liverpool try and get Anthony Gordon over the line this summer?

We’re in two minds over what this would then likely mean for one of Cody Gakpo or Luis Diaz.

The latter played the full 90 minutes of action in our 2-0 opening day win against newly-promoted Ipswich Town and looks, for all intents and purposes, a key part of Arne Slot’s plans this season.

Meanwhile, we can’t quite fathom the apparent lack of interest in finding a supporting act for the right wing given the lack of available rotational options.

We’re big admirers of Anthony Gordon and wouldn’t mind the player joining this summer. However, it’s a move that doesn’t necessarily address a genuine need in the squad, as things currently stand.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions