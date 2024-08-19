(Video) David Ornstein terrifies Liverpool fans by outlining ‘massive issues’ facing Slot

Liverpool fans haven’t seen a new signing arrive at the club in the past two transfer windows and David Ornstein has provided a summer update that may concern our supporters.

Speaking on NBC Sports, the journalist said: “There is no news on Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and those are massive issues that they’re going to have to deal with.”

READ MORE: Ex-Everton man: Liverpool ‘need to be strengthened’ after not ‘overly convincing’ Ipswich game

Not acquiring new additions is bad enough for some fans but if we are to see the contract situation of three of our best players continue to rumble on for months too, it will likely anger many more.

In Richard Hughes and Arne Slot’s first transfer window, you would think they’d like to strengthen their squad – if this isn’t the case then losing Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold surely can’t be part of the plan as well.

You can view Ornstein’s comments on Liverpool contracts (from 1:13) via NBC Sports on YouTube:

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions