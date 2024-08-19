‘He was excellent’: Andy Robertson says $44.4m player ‘carried’ Liverpool vs Ipswich

The Premier League is back and Liverpool have kicked things off positively already with a 2-0 win secured against newly-promoted Ipswich Town.

There were fine displays across the park in the second half at Portman Road, with the likes of Ryan Gravenberch and Trent Alexander-Arnold particularly impressing.

For Andy Robertson, however, it was Mo Salah who caught the eye. The Scot applauded his Egyptian teammate’s ‘excellent’ goalscoring outing before giving him the credit for having ‘carried us over the line’.

“He was excellent, especially in the second half when he carried us over the line,” the former Hull City star was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

“Mo looks after his body exceptionally well. He’s a model professional and someone everyone looks up to. He leaves no stone unturned and that’s why he’s still in incredible shape.

“Long may that continue. If our main man is playing like that then it’s going to help the team.”

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

The 32-year-old’s latest goal means he’s now registered a record-breaking nine Premier League opening day goals – one more than Wayne Rooney, Alan Shearer and Frank Lampard (tied on eight).

READ MORE: Newcastle just gave Liverpool clear opening to revive Anthony Gordon transfer this summer – opinion

READ MORE: ‘I would not rule out…’: Fabrizio Romano drops Liverpool transfer update 11 days before summer window closes

When does Mo Salah’s contract expire?

Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2025.

Should Liverpool offer Salah a new contract?

Whilst it can be difficult to separate oneself from recency bias, we’d like to believe that our No.11’s recent showing against Kieran McKenna’s men indicates that his value to Liverpool remains unchanged.

As Robertson has rightly pointed out, our Egyptian King continues to keep himself in tip-top shape and there was enough on show in Suffolk to suggest he’ll continue to be a key man for the foreseeable future at the very top of the game.

Forget about suggestions of a move to Saudi in 2025 – we just can’t see Mo (with the greatest of respect to the Saudi Pro League) taking such a drastic step down when he still has so much to offer.

Perhaps there’s a conversation to be had for conservatism around a new contract offer. An extra three years, for instance, would rightly be considered a risk. But surely there’s room to extend our £34.3m [$44.4m] signing’s contract by at least a year?

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions