‘He wasn’t happy’: Robertson lifts lid on Arne Slot’s half-time reaction to poor first-half Ipswich performance

Arne Slot was understandably far from pleased with what he witnessed from Liverpool in the opening half at Portman Road the prior weekend.

The Merseysiders struggled to establish a foothold against Ipswich Town in a half defined by regular momentum-breaking challenges from the hosts.

Andy Robertson pulled back the curtain on the Dutch head coach’s half-time team talk, however, that helped inspire a sharp turnaround in performance.

“He (Slot) wasn’t happy but we knew that,” the Scotland international was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

“He tried to help us see how we could be a bit better on the ball and get a bit closer to the ball when they had it.

“He can raise his voice and tell you he isn’t happy but we’re trying to get solutions of how we can do it better, showing clips and things like that.”

Diogo Jota and Mo Salah were among the goals as the Reds recorded an opening day win – a first for Slot and any Liverpool boss in the Premier League era since Gerard Houllier and Roy Evans’ partnership.

Arne Slot already proving his credentials

To give credit where credit’s due, it takes some serious mettle to walk into Liverpool Football Club after a talismanic force comparable to Bill Shankly in Jurgen Klopp just walked out the door.

Yet, already, we’re seeing signs that the former AZ Alkmaar boss looks well-equipped to handle the challenge before him.

No doubt it helps to have such a talented squad at his disposal. A far cry, it has to be said, from the mess our ex-German tactician inherited from Brendan Rodgers in 2015.

But we don’t want to take away from Slot’s achievements at the helm thus far. Certainly, his ruthless call to hook Jarell Quansah at the break (despite the Englishman performing well) demonstrated an appetite for the difficult decisions necessary to guide us to success this term.

Long may it continue.

