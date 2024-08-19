‘I would not rule out…’: Fabrizio Romano drops Liverpool transfer update 11 days before summer window closes

Fabrizio Romano has refused to rule out Liverpool making some movements in the summer window before the market shuts on August 30.

The Merseysiders came painfully close to agreeing a deal with Real Sociedad to bring Martin Zubimendi to Anfield. Unfortunately, La Real’s charm offensive proved the winning argument, with the Spaniard set to remain in San Sebastian for the foreseeable future.

However, that won’t be enough to stop Richard Hughes and Co. from examining the options available elsewhere.

“I think it’s still an open situation at Liverpool [for transfers]. I would not rule out Liverpool going in the market. They always keep repeating in public and private that they will only invest in players if they are 100% convinced,” the CaughtOffside columnist spoke on the Here We Go podcast.

“Otherwise they believe they have a very good squad full of talented players for the future. Liverpool are not desperate to sign players, but movement is still there in terms of contact with agents, contact with clubs.

“So Liverpool are still moving. In case there will be opportunities in the final two weeks, I still expect Liverpool to do something on the market.”

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

It’s reassuring to hear that there is confidence in the available options in the squad nonetheless following an impressive early showing against Ipswich in the Reds’ season opener.

READ MORE: ‘Have an agreement’: Fabrizio Romano drops transfer update coming out of Liverpool this evening

READ MORE: Not Mamardashvili: Liverpool may be nearer to first signing than fans realise as odds slashed

Faith in the squad is critical but Liverpool must acknowledge limitations

There is fresh hope that we could look to reduce the frequency with which we suffer injuries throughout the season.

We certainly hope that Ruben Peeters’s (Liverpool’s new Lead Physical Performance coach) work proves profitable in that regard.

However, there has to be some acknowledgement that the odds are currently in favour of history repeating itself at the most inconvenient opportunity.

Consider the revised Champions League format on top of this and it’s difficult to see how we manage to perfectly keep a lid on fatigue and injury risk.

Simply put – we need more bodies.

The fact we still don’t have proper backup for Mo Salah is astounding. The fact we’ve yet to sign a new centre-half and there’s a possibility Joe Gomez could follow free agent Joel Matip out the exit door is arguably even more so.

You’ll get no argument from us when it comes to the amount of top-quality talent in the squad. The tricky part, as Jurgen Klopp can attest to, has always been keeping them fit throughout enough of the campaign for us to remain competitive.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions