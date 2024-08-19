BBC Pundit: ‘Sensational’ Liverpool player produced ‘one of the best things I’ve seen’ this weekend

Liverpool enjoyed a successful start to a new season and it seems that one moment in particular caught the eye of one pundit, who provided a member of our squad with a huge compliment.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily podcast, Stephen Kelly said: “The pass for Mohamed Salah [from Trent] is honestly one of the best things I’ve seen. He gives it to him so Salah can cross it in first time.

“I think Trent is one of the best technicians I’ve ever seen play football – and that’s going back as long as I can remember. So you have to play him in that full-back position, where he can drive forward, because once he has the whole game in front of him he is sensational.”

It’s quite the compliment for our vice captain and shows the wide level of appreciation he has within the game, even after just one match of the new campaign.

Being a fellow full-back himself, the 40-year-old clearly appreciates the level of ability that the Scouser possesses and there were so many personal highlights against Ipswich Town.

Let’s hope that this is a catalyst to not just seeing these displays even more regularly but that our academy graduate can then commit his long-term future to the Reds.

It’s likely to be a story that only builds in noise the longer it goes on and it would be a lot easier for Arne Slot if he didn’t have to keep fielding questions about our No.66.

The more he plays like he did at Portman Road, the harder our job will be to stop the biggest clubs around Europe from offering the world to the England international.

We already know how talented the 25-year-old is, let’s get this contract signed as quickly as we can.

