Real Sociedad president drops definitive Zubimendi transfer update after fresh exit suggestions

Martin Zubimendi is going absolutely nowhere this summer.

That’s the word coming from Real Sociedad president Jokin Apperibay whose words were relayed on X (formerly Twitter) by Fabrizio Romano.

🔵⚪️ Real Sociedad president Aperribay on Zubimendi: “I can confirm that Zubi’s camp told us that he’s staying at the club”. “We are very happy with that”. pic.twitter.com/ckETfozCvX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2024

It’s a point worth reiterating after a fresh wave of reports suggested the Spaniard’s future could still be up in the air despite having recently snubbed Liverpool’s transfer offer.

La Real boss Imanol Alguacil fueled such speculation with his admission (via Noticias de Gipuzkoa) that another ‘powerful team’ could follow in the Merseysiders’ footsteps and attempt to snatch the holding midfielder away from San Sebastian.

Liverpool may have already solved No.6 conundrum

We wish the 25-year-old all the best with his boyhood club and genuinely applaud his show of loyalty – an increasingly rare trait in the game.

Of course, it doesn’t particularly help out Arne Slot much for the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign!

But perhaps, dare we say it, has the Dutchman stumbled across a suitable, if potentially temporary, solution to his No.6 dilemma?

Ryan Gravenberch’s classy showing in the centre of the park as the deepest midfielder during our 2-0 win over newly-promoted Ipswich Town supplied a sufficient number of oohs and aahs from those watching our opening day win. And for good reason!

The former Bayern Munich man’s use of the ball under pressure was superb and he actively contributed to build-up play – most notably for Diogo Jota’s opener in the second-half.

It’s at least a solution to play around with whilst we keep one eye on the market.

