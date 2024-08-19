(Video) ‘Oh s***!’: Liverpool hero Luis Garcia almost set on fire live on TV

Luis Garcia had a close shave during a fire-breathing ritual ahead of Mallorca’s clash with Real Madrid yesterday.

The former Liverpool hero, partly renowned for his exploits in the Champions League, came close to being set on fire after one burst of flames appeared to come quite close to the pundits on the sidelines.

The hosts secured an impressive draw against the incumbent La Liga champions, with Vedat Muriqi levelling the playing field after Rodrygo’s first-half opener.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @luchogarcia14: