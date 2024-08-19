(Video) What Arne Slot did on touchline after Jota goal vs Ipswich may have flown under radar

Arne Slot couldn’t have made it clearer to fans and pundits alike that a change of regime has very much occurred this summer.

The difference perhaps couldn’t have been starker than when the Dutchman outlined his honest thoughts on Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Ipswich Town post-match, taking the opportunity to set his standards with the side once more.

There was also a sign of what to expect from the touchline moving forward, as our more reserved head coach only allowed himself a small fist pump to celebrate Diogo Jota’s opening goal.

You can catch the clip below (at 8:56), courtesy of LFCTV: