(Video) What Arne Slot did on touchline after Jota goal vs Ipswich may have flown under radar

Arne Slot couldn’t have made it clearer to fans and pundits alike that a change of regime has very much occurred this summer.

The difference perhaps couldn’t have been starker than when the Dutchman outlined his honest thoughts on Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Ipswich Town post-match, taking the opportunity to set his standards with the side once more.

There was also a sign of what to expect from the touchline moving forward, as our more reserved head coach only allowed himself a small fist pump to celebrate Diogo Jota’s opening goal.

