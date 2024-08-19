(Video) Zubimendi shows Liverpool fans what they’re missing with fine La Liga goal

Martin Zubimendi has been confirmed as the main transfer target Liverpool had this summer but with negotiations now over, we would have hoped to hear no more about him.

Despite Real Sociedad losing 2-1 at home on their opening game against Rayo Vallecano, the Euros winner managed to get his name on the scoresheet late on.

Receiving the ball inside the box, it was a clever touch from the 25-year-old that provided him the chance to find the back of the net.

After his involvement with the national team, the midfielder only played the second half and certainly provided us a glimpse of what we’re missing out on.

You can view Zubimendi’s goal (from 2:43) via Real Sociedad TV on YouTube:

