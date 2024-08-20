(Video) Carragher wished Liverpool had signed £54m ‘special talent’ who joined PL rivals in summer

Jamie Carragher has admitted that he’d have loved for Liverpool to sign a ‘special talent’ who recently joined a rival Premier League club.

The Reds had been linked with Pedro Neto last month – there were even reports that they’d spoken to his agents – before he ended up leaving Wolves for Chelsea a few days ago in a £54m deal.

The ex-LFC defender and Gary Neville shared their predictions for the season on Sky Sports‘ Monday Night Football, and the former chose the 24-year-old as his top ‘impact signing’ for the campaign.

Carragher said of the Portuguese forward: “The reason I’ve chosen him is because I think, but for injuries, I think this is a player that could play for the best teams in the world – I really do believe that.

“He’s a player I have always watched for Wolves in the last three or four years, who I’ve always thought, ‘I’d love Liverpool to sign him’. I just look at the pace and the quality on the ball, he scores goals, and I just hope he stays fit.

“If Chelsea could keep him fit, I think he’s a special talent and he’s a player that I love to watch, and I actually get down a little bit when I hear he’s injured again.”

Neto looked like a real livewire during his time at Wolves but, as Carragher referenced, his injury record is frightening, and perhaps that’s what prevented Liverpool from truly pushing for the 24-year-old.

Also, his goal output of 14 in 135 games at Molineux wasn’t exactly prolific, so the Reds must’ve felt that he wasn’t worth the fee that the notoriously spendthrift Chelsea paid for him.

Let’s just hope the Portugal forward doesn’t punish us when we come up against the Blues in a few weeks’ time!

You can view Carragher’s comments on Neto below (from 17:52), via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube: